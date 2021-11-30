Prema Entha Madhuram, 30 November 2021, Written Update: Mansi decides to leave the house

In today's episode, Mansi is enraged when Sharada asks if she has put the jewellery in Anu's purse. Arya tries to persuade Anu that the issue is not her fault and that she did not do anything. Arya says that it is now time to review the CCTV footage. Members of the Vardhan family and the manager examine the CCTV footage.

In the CCTV clip, Raghupati is seen approaching the bag and pulling something from his pockets, which turns out to be chocolate. Meera is later spotted near the bag. When Meera spotted the bag, she asked the salesperson to give it to Anu. Someone dressed in Burkha placed the necklace in Anu's bag when the salesperson went to notify her about her bag. Everyone is taken aback when they witness this. Jende asks the manager if he now knows the truth. The manager apologises to Arya and Anu. Mansi leaves from there.

Arya asks Sharada to persuade Mansi as she felt bad. Arya then instructs the manager to hand over the CCTV footage to the police and asks Jende to follow up with the commissioner.

Mansi takes the decision to leave the house. Neeraj attempts to stop her, but she claims that the family has hurt her self-esteem today. Mansi expresses her dissatisfaction with their family's ongoing turmoil. Anu speaks in between and attempts to persuade Mansi, which irritates Mansi even more and causes her to shout at Anu. Mansi blames Anu for everything that happens in the family. Sharada tries to explain and apologise to Mansi. Arya stops Sharada from touching Mansi's feet. When Arya sees all of this, he becomes enraged. Sharada explains that she was stopping Mansi in order to maintain the Vardhan family's respect.

