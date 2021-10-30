Prema Entha Madhuram, 30 October 2021, Written Update: Arya discusses Anu’s strange behaviour

In today's episode, Snehit is on the phone with Jalandhar. Raghupati overhears Snehit's conversation and attempts to become friends with him. Raghupati's words are overheard by Jende. Raghupati manages to trick Jende with lies. Raghupati begs Jende for a favour, requesting that he help him in regaining his vision or, at the very least, in finding the cause of his vision loss. Jende asks what he will do if he finds the person. Raghupati claims that he wants to know how they led him to lose his vision because he is tired of answering questions about how he lost his vision. Jende asks Raghupati to do something that impresses him, and then he will find the person.

Arya considers Anu's strange behaviour. Anu brings certain files to Arya's cabin and asks him to review them. Anu assures Arya that there will be no more problems between them in the future. Anu asks Arya to complete his work as quickly as possible so that they can go home early.

Subbu misses Anu. Padma suggests that they invite Anu to stay with them for a few days. Subbu suggests that they meet her at Arya's place every now and then.

Arya and Jende have a conversation concerning Anu's current condition. Meera enters the room. She inquires as to whether he has called her. Arya asks Meera if she ever came across Anu’s strange behaviour. Meera claims she didn't see anything in particular, but she recalls Anu's reaction on the day of Vara Lakshmi Vratham. Meera mentions about Anu acting as Rajanandini. Arya is shocked. Jende speculates that Anu is overthinking about Rajanandini and is becoming mentally affected as a result of her intense interest. Meera advises Arya to let Anu seek the help of a psychiatrist.

We have seen this episode on the channel's OTT platform.

