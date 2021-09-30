Prema Entha Madhuram, 30th September 2021, Written Update: Meera confesses the truth

In today's episode, Padma sobs uncontrollably. Sampath tells Subbu not to grieve as Arya will save Anu. Neeraj suggests that Anu may require more attention and amenities, and he asks Keshava to make arrangements. But Keshava remains silent, listening to their anguish.

Neighbours visit Anu at the hospital. They won't be able to meet Anu, says the nurse. The doctor informs them that Anu is undergoing treatment and that they are not permitted to visit her, but that they are allowed to meet her family members. When they inquire about her health, the doctor explains that she was given dangerous drugs by someone, which is why she is in severe condition. Neighbours console Padma and Subbu, telling them that with God's blessings, Anu will recover.

The doctor approaches Arya and informs him that Anu is not responding to the medication and requests that he sign the no objection form. Sharda inquires about Anu's health. Everyone pleads with Arya to tell them about Anu's condition, but he remains silent. Meera believes she is the cause of Anu's condition. She decides to disclose the truth.

Meera confesses that she is the reason behind Anu’s condition, leaving them furious. Meera is slapped by Arya, who threatens her that if anything happens to Anu, he will kill her. Meera begs Arya's pardon and requests that she be punished for her actions. Everyone is enraged by Meera.

We have seen this episode on the channel's OTT platform.

