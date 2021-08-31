Prema Entha Madhuram, 31 August 2021, Written Update: Mansi threats Meera

Subbu slips some rupees into Rajanandini's room, entirely unaware that Jende is watching him. Padma cautiously alerts Sharda Devi that Subbu has forgotten his rupees shortly after puja. Padma notifies everybody that the note has fallen into Arya's locked bedroom, which surprises Arya's family. Subbu confesses his guilt and apologises for making people uncomfortable. Arya confronts Subbu as he prepares to leave and proceeds to open Rajanandini's room door.

Subbu feels confident that he may uncover some information regarding Arya's history at his workplace. Meera sees Mansi's displeasure with the fact that her favourite saree has been handed to Anu. She attempts to stir the flames by maligning Anu towards Mansi. Meera feels chastised by Mansi for attempting to cause a breach with both her and Anu. She then tells Meera that Anu has replaced her saree. Mansi afterwards conveys a warning to Meera. Jalandhar pays payments to the beauty experts in order to imprison Anu.

Meera feels afraid that Mansi may expose her in front of Sharda Devi. Mansi accuses Meera of the saree scenario. She directs Meera to ensure that at least two saris with the same pattern are present there. Afterward, Mansi instructs Neeraj to choose bangles for her and place them on her wrists.

We have seen this episode on channel's OTT platform.

