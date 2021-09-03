Prema Entha Madhuram, 3rd September 2021, Written Update: Jalandhar gives an ultimatum to Arya

In today's episode, when Arya questions Jalandhar about Anu's whereabouts, Jalandhar blabbers nonsense and tries to instigate Arya. When Jhende tries to warn Jalandhar against his antics or else he'll lose his life, he makes it clear that now after all this, he doesn't fear for his life and just wants the truth to come out. If after 6, Arya doesn't reveal the truth in the press meet, then Jalandhar will kill Anu. Jalandhar says, if he doesn't get a news update by 6, then Arya will receive a death update. Jalandhar is firm and clear on his stand. Sampath comes to Anu's house along with the Mehndi leaves. When they try calling Anu, her phone is unreachable. This makes Anu's parents worried. Subbu calls Mansi and inform that Anu's mobile isn't reachable and asks her to let them know that Anu is safe. Mansi says that she will go and meet Anu at the parlour. Mansi informs this to Neeraj and both decide to go and meet Arya. Mansi finds something is fishy when Arya leaves the place. Arya’s family members get tensed as Arya locks himself in Rajanandini’s room.

Jhende tries to cover the topic by saying it as just a small disturbance. Anu feels helpless about the situation. Arya talks with Rajanandini's photo. Arya decides that to save Anu's life he is going to accept that he killed Rajanandini which isn't true but he can't lose his love once again. Arya comes out of the room and his family tries to know why he went into that room. He gives indirect answers. Mansi questions about Ashwin, Arya tries to dodge their questions and says that he'll go and get Anu for the function till then they go and join Anu's family for celebrations.

We have seen this episode on channel's OTT platform.

