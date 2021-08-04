Prema Entha Madhuram, 4 August 2021, Written Update: Sharada Devi plans to call off the wedding

In today's episode of Prema Entha Madhuram, Anu and Arya were enjoying a candle-lit meal. While Ashwin installed a large fan after his previous plan of using an automatic camera failed. The wind from the fan causes the candle to fall on the table, causing the table linen to catch fire that burned Arya. Anu, Jende and Neeraj get frightened and rush to save Arya from the mishap. Jende and Neeraj yell at Ashwin and warn him to take care next time.

This incident frightens Sharada Devi, and her behaviour hints at everyone for postponing the wedding, which disturbs Mansi. Anu questions Sharada Devi whether Arya is in trouble because of her. Arya steps in and cautions Anu and Mansi not to interpret Sharada Devi. Jende and Neeraj chastise the security for their sloppy behaviour.

Sharada Devi confesses to Meera about the truth of Anu and Arya's Kundali. But Arya does not want to leave Anu, and Sharada Devi also reveals her powerlessness to Meera. After listening to her, Meera chooses to help Sharada Devi in her decision to call off the wedding. Meera's intentions are different as she wants to call off the wedding because she has feelings for Arya. Padma, on the other hand, is disappointed when Subbu tells her that he couldn't sell any sarees that day. Arya arrives at her house to leave her off after their wonderful date.

