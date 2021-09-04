Prema Entha Madhuram, 4th September 2021, Written Update: Anu tries to call Arya

In today's episode, Anu's disappearance makes Arya downhearted. Arya tells Ashwin is out for some other work and asks Neeraj to go to Anu's house along with the family. He informs the family members that he is going to get Anu and until he goes, Anu won't be able to come.

Jhende tries to convince Arya not to take this step as this would be a big fall down for the whole Vardhan family. All these years of hard work will be at stake. Jhende asks for a chance to catch Jalandhar and then this can help them find Anu. Arya says this won't help because this time he played smart and even Jalandhar doesn't know where Anu is held captive. Jhende tells Arya that he is letting his friend's head down by taking this decision in such haste.

The kidnappers wait for the news. One of them realises that their phone is missing. They search for it, but it is nowhere to be seen. Anu hopes Arya does not take any drastic step that would hurt him to save her. On the other side, Arya is ready to sacrifice anything for Anu. Anu finds the phone in the den. She tries calling Arya but his phone is not reachable.

Neighbours talk about Anu's family being lucky to get their daughter married into such a big family. Subbu still has some doubts regarding this relation. Mansi decides to make this Mehndi ceremony a huge moment for Anu and Arya. All the family members and neighbours praise Mansi.

Anu makes a call to Arya. He asks her whereabouts and whether she is fine or not. Arya asks her to think of some landmark so that he can locate her.

We have seen this episode on the channel's OTT platform.

Also Read: Prema Entha Madhuram, 3rd September 2021, Written Update: Jalandhar gives an ultimatum to Arya