Prema Entha Madhuram, 5 August 2021, Written Update: Meera plans to cancel Arya and Anu's wedding

In today's episode of Prema Entha Madhuram, after a hard day, Arya drops Anu home and asks her not to inform her parents about the fire. When Anu enters the house, she finds Ramya and Sampat thrilled. They question about her pre-wedding photoshoot. Arya notices Anu's phone inside the car and decides to visit her again to return it.

Sharada Devi, on the other side, upsets Mansi by discussing the fire incident. Mansi advises her not to worry about it. Sharada invites Meera to accompany her for shopping. However, Sharada is concerned about how to avert the wedding. Meanwhile, Meera convinces Sharada that she is doing the right thing by canceling the wedding, but Mansi and Neeraj overhear their chat and ask Meera to keep herself away from their family business.

When the wedding invitations arrive, Mansi becomes distracted while Neeraj reads them aloud. Arya says he'll hand out the wedding invitations to everyone instead of Meera. Anu, on the other hand, finds that Subbu is selling sarees in order to get funds for her wedding. Anu wants to hand over money to Subbu, but he refuses. Padma informs Anu that it is her father's dream to buy a 'mangalsutram' for her with his own money. To the same time, Meera comes at Anu's house to deliver wedding invitations.

We have seen this on the channel's OTT platform.

Also Read: Prema Entha Madhuram, 2 August 2021, Written Update: Ashwin executes his Plan B