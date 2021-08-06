Prema Entha Madhuram, 6 August 2021, Written Update: Meera drops her blood on wedding cards

In today's episode, Meera visits Anu's home and hands Arya and Anu’s wedding invitation card to Subbu and Padma. Meera tries to insult them. In the meanwhile, some women comes at their door and calls Subbu outside. Those women ask him for help for the women's society function, and they want to buy sarees from him. Subbu becomes emotional when they hand him the money for the sarees.

Anu realises that Arya sent these women after overhearing her parents' conversation regarding funding money for her wedding the day before. Anu calls Arya and expresses gratitude for his gesture.

Subbu and Padma, on the other hand, become emotional after looking at wedding invitations because they are happy for their daughter. Meera, on the other side, feels jealous of their happiness. Meera drops and breaks the glass when Padma brings her juice. As Padma moves away, Meera injures herself with a glass piece and pours her blood on the wedding invitations. Padma panics when Meera leaves, noticing the bloodstains on the wedding card. She shows it to Subbu, who is frightened that it is a sign of doom.

