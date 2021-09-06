Prema Entha Madhuram, 6th September 2021, Written Update: Arya tries to trace Anu’s location

In today's episode, Arya tries to find the location of Anu. They think of possibilities to lit fire so the neighbours can sense the accident and call the fire brigade as that can help him trace her. The kidnappers get to know Anu is talking to someone on phone, they decide to call and inform Jalandhar. Jhende and Arya make a plan to save Anu. Jalandhar comes in front of Arya's car. Jalandhar tells Arya that he won't kill Anu until he accepts the truth in the press meet. Jalandhar gives a mobile to Arya which keeps him updated about Arya's actions. Jalandhar enjoys the current situation of Arya.

Kidnappers discuss Arya's press meet in front of Anu. Anu thinks of possible ways to lit fire as earlier discussed with Arya. Anu gets the matchbox, but she isn't able to lit the fire.

On the other side, Anu's family is tensed as she isn't answering their calls and Arya's mobile is also switched off. Arya's mom tries to calm them and asks Meera to call Keshava and know what's the matter, but Meera has her vicious plans. Raghupathi mimics Jhende, Meera fears because she feels that Jhende got to know her wicked plans. Raghupathi thinks that Anu's disappearance is part of Meera's plans. Meera informs this is not her plan but she feels something is fishy and tries to understand what's going on. Anu's father fears that Anu might be in some trouble. He feels that Anu and Arya's marriage would create many troubles for Anu.

Arya arrives for the press meet. Jhende asks Arya to think one last time to cancel the press meet. Arya says this is the last option to save Anu and he can sacrifice his self-respect for Anu's sake.

We have seen this episode on the channel's OTT platform.

