Prema Entha Madhuram, 7th October 2021, Written Update: Raghupati tries to brainwash Mansi

In today's episode, Anu tries to kiss Arya, but Keshava enters Arya's cabin. Arya is still certain that he is seeing Anu when she is not around. Jende makes Arya believe that Anu has actually come to see him. Arya questions Anu about why she came to the office instead of resting. She claims to have come to meet her spouse. He asks her to return home and relax. But she persuades him that after meeting everyone, she will return home.

Padma receives a phone call from Sharda, who expresses her desire to bring Anu home and requests her consent. Padma informs Subbu of the conversation. Subbu tells Sharda that he has no objections and would grant permission to send Anu to Arya's home. Padma consoles Subbu as he becomes emotional at the prospect of sending Anu.

Later, all the employees give a warm welcome to Anu. Mansi is envious of Anu's undivided attention and recalls Meera's words from the past. Raghupati attempts to cause a rift between Mansi and Anu.

Meera recalls Anu and Arya's wedding. Jende approaches Meera and tells her that she did not receive what she desired since it was fate. Meera makes an attempt to cope. Jende informs Meera that Anu will manage Arya's meetings, but she should handle Mansi and Neeraj's meetings. Meera intends to put Mansi under her control in the office.

Meera enters Mansi's room. Mansi mocks her for entering without knocking. Meera asks Mansi to sign official documents.

