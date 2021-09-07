Prema Entha Madhuram, 7th September 2021, Written Update: Anu sets the place on fire

In today's episode, we see that reporters wait for Arya Vardhan to start the press meet. Arya comes there. Jalandhar feels excited seeing Arya lose it and says to himself that he is going to kill Anu and simultaneously send Arya to jail.

Anu sets the place on fire to escape from the site she is held captive. Reporters pose many questions to Arya, for which he remains silent. Few passersby seeing the flames call for the fire brigade. Just before starting the press meet, Arya learns about the fire accident and rushes to save Anu. Arya leaves from the conference asking the reporters to resume the press meet near Peddhamma thalli basti. Arya reaches the location and saves Anu. Anu comes to consciousness and says that she is happy that Arya didn't reveal anything in the press meet and his dignity and respect aren't at stake now. Arya says he didn't think of all these but her safety and her life as he can't lose Anu at any cost. Anu says this time also their love won and she could save him from the foul play created by Jalandhar.

Arya's family gets shocked seeing the news about the press meet. Meera tries calling Keshava however, his mobile isn't reachable. Mansi gets frustrated seeing the present situation. Arya in the press meet, Anu in the parlor, and Neeraj who went to find Anu and Arya are nowhere to be seen.

Neeraj reaches there and informs them that Arya and Anu are safe and will be here any moment. Anu and Arya come home. Anu is a little stressed. Meera questions about the press meet, Arya and Jhende lie that it's about the Vardhan group of industries.

We have seen this episode on the channel's OTT platform.

