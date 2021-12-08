Prema Entha Madhuram, 8 December 2021, Written Update: Mansi gets a panic attack

In today's episode, Arya goes to read the book related to Rajanandini, but Anu interrupts him. Arya teases Anu. She asks him to get ready to leave for the office. He insists on reading a book, but she sends him away.

Neeraj calls a doctor to examine Mansi, who falls sick. The doctor tells to check her temperature and that he will be there in a few minutes. Sharada asks Neeraj why he called the doctor. Neeraj tells her that Mansi has a fever. Arya recommends that Neeraj take Mansi to the hospital. Arya asks Anu to check on Mansi and suggests that, if necessary, they take Mansi to the hospital.

When Anu comes to check on Mansi, she gets terrified. Anu inquires about Mansi's health and asks if her temperature is high. Anu informs Arya of Mansi's health and says that Mansi may have been unwell due to fear of something. Neeraj and Sharda insist Arya and Anu go to the office. Neeraj asks them to concentrate on the project and says he will take care of Mansi.

The director and photographer come to Arya's office. Raghupati doubts their capability. They irritate Meera. Raghupati says to Meera that someone might have sent these photographers to spoil the photoshoot. Meera slaps him.

Jende says that there are no updates on the case of the person in Burkha to Arya. For security reasons, Jende suggests postponing the ad shoot. Arya says to postpone the shoot as it is not safe for Anu to travel for outdoor shooting. Meera cites several reasons why the shoot should not be postponed. Sampat proposes shooting at the workplace with a green mat background and then adding locations as needed. Jende agrees with Sampath's concept.

The doctor checks Mansi's condition and suggests medicines.

