Prema Entha Madhuram, 8 November 2021, Written Update: Will Anu succeed in finding her parents?

In today's episode, Arya convinces Anu that she is just hallucinating and that Subbu isn't in the temple. Arya makes fun of Anu. Anu convinces Arya that she likes both him and her father equally. Padma inquires as to why Subbu is hiding. He informs her that Anu and Arya have arrived at the temple. Padma proposes that they go and meet them. Subbu reminds her that they had decided not to confront Anu until she read the letter. They are sorry for keeping the truth from Anu and hope that after reading the letter, she will understand.

Sharada visits the priest to ask him to suggest an auspicious day. She inquires about the havan and discusses her fears. The priest asks her to have faith in God.

When Anu asks Arya to pray to God. He makes fun of her. Sharada comes and informs them that he should listen to his wife and that Anu is successful in bringing Arya to the temple. Anu excuses herself and attempts to call Subbu. Padma advises turning off the phone. Subbu decides not to respond to Anu's call. Anu, along with Sharada and Arya, leaves the temple. She notices her parents and rushes to them. But they are nowhere to be seen. Arya advises that she go to her parents, then she might feel relieved.

Mansi gets enraged at Snehit's words. When Anu goes to Mansi to give her the Prasad, Mansi refuses. Arya advises Mansi and Anu to go shopping for Diwali. Mansi is deafeningly silent. Sharada asks if she is dissatisfied with any office-related task. Mansi informs her that she has left the office permanently and taunts her. Sharada asks Neeraj whether he knows why Mansi doesn't want to go to work. Mansi becomes enraged.

