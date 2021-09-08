Prema Entha Madhuram, 8 September 2021, Written Update: Arya applies Mehndi on Anu’s hands

In today's episode, Mansi says sorry, as she feels that all this happened because of her plan to send Anu to the beauty parlour. Meera asks about the press meet, Arya says that it's just to announce some professional changes in the Vardhan Group of Industries and to introduce Anu, this would be a perfect time. All the family members are relieved and have some fun conversation. Mansi taunts Meera playfully. Anu and Arya go to get ready for the Mehndi function. Raghupathi irritates Meera. Then Meera asks him to rob Mansi's necklace that Paddhu is wearing, blaming Subbu, this could affect their self-respect, then makes Mansi and Sharadha lose respect towards Anu's family and start to hate them.



Jalandhar awaits the call from Ghuna, the kidnappers. He then calls Arya, Jhende answers the call and acts in such a way that still, they are worried about Anu. Jalandhar has his set of doubts.

Subbu is elated to see Paddhu and Anu happy but still, something irks him. Jhende tries to reason Subbu and tell all good things about Arya and he would do anything to make Anu happy. Paddhu is happy to see her daughter all ready for the ceremony. Meera asks Paddhu to change and remove the necklace before changing. Arya and Anu share an eye-lock. Meera discusses her plan with Raghupathi and instructs him to rob the necklace from Anu's mom.

Suddenly, the power goes off and Raghupathi robs the necklace. All are geared up for the Mehndi celebration. Mansi creates a playful Ambience and they all have a fun time.

Arya says he bought the gift. Mansi says that only if Anu likes the gift he bought for her, then only he can apply Mehndi to Anu's hands. Anu says that she knows what's the present that Arya has bought for her. Arya applies mehndi to Anu's hands. They all have a good family time.

