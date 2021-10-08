Prema Entha Madhuram, 8th October 2021, Written Update: Neeraj insults Mansi

In today's episode, when Meera asks Mansi to double-check the paperwork before signing it, Mansi ignores her and tells her to stay within her limits. Meera is humiliated by Mansi. Raghupati approaches Meera and informs her that he has the tablets and is waiting for her approval to mix them with water. Raghupati is mocked by Sampat for following Meera.

The priest arrives at Sharda's home. She asks him to perform pooja for the well-being of her son and daughter-in-law and also check for an auspicious time for her daughter-in-law to enter the house.

Arya questions Meera about how she could be so negligent when Mansi signed the contract without checking. Meera holds Mansi responsible. Neeraj approaches Mansi and inquires about her first day. Anu and Mansi meet. Anu congratulates Mansi.

Mansi feels terrible upon realising that the company has to bear losses because she signed the wrong contract. Neeraj insults Mansi. Arya gets angry at Neeraj when he insults Mansi. Anu clears that there won't be any economical loss. Meera says that is not a complete solution. Arya asks to break the contract and pay compensation.

Subbu’s boss waives off the loan and returns the house papers.

We have seen this episode on the channel's OTT platform.

