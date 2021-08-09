Prema Entha Madhuram, 9 August 2021, Written Update: Baba tells Anu about her bad luck

In today's episode, when Padma brings her juice, Meera drops it and breaks the glass. As Padma walks away, Meera injures herself with a glass fragment and pours her blood all over the wedding invites. Padma is alarmed when she sees bloodstains on the wedding card after Meera has left. When she hands it to him, Subbu is afraid, believing it to be a sign of coming disaster. Due to the impurity of the blood, Subbu decides to perform Shudhikaran in the temple of cards.

Anu was in a temple when she encountered a Baba. He tells her that her lousy horoscope has brought her ill-luck in Arya's life. Anu recalls all of the awful things that have happened in Arya's life since she arrived. Meanwhile, Subbu and Padma were searching the shrine for her. Anu notices Arya approaching her and rushes over to him.

While Anu was overthinking Baba's comments, Padma and Subbu began preparing for the puja of invitation cards. Anu and Arya, in the meantime, bind a holy package of wedding invitations to the tree. At home, Meera was looking at Arya's photo. She decides to halt the wedding. Meera meets an astrologer, he informs her that he had changed Anu's time of birth in her horoscope just like Meera's instructions. He informs Meera that anyone reading the horoscope will notice Anu's troubles. Meera then rips Anu's actual horoscope paper into shreds.

We have seen this episode on channel's OTT platform.

Also Read: Prema Entha Madhuram, 6 August 2021, Written Update: Meera drops her blood on wedding cards