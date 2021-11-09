Prema Entha Madhuram, 9 November 2021, Written Update: Mansi takes the cash left by Subbu

In today's episode, Sharada attempts to persuade Mansi, but Mansi taunts her. When Mansi leaves, Neeraj claims that after some time, he will persuade Mansi. Mansi notices the money placed in front of the idol. Subbu brings dinner for Padma and informs her that despite his best efforts, he was unable to secure a hotel room, and that they would have to spend the night at the temple. Padma and Subbu express their desire to spend the night at the temple to the priest. Subbu is asked by Padma if Anu would see the money they kept in her residence. Subbu assures her that if she or anybody else notices that there is a letter inside, they will read it and return it to Anu.

Mansi takes the cash kept in front of the god’s idol and wonders who might have kept such a large sum of money there. She first thinks of returning the money to Sharada, believing that it was Sharada who placed the money near the idol. However, she later comes to believe that she has equal rights as a person in the family and decides to spend it for herself. She doesn't want to tell Sharada since she doesn't want to listen to her lecture. When Neeraj arrives, she hides the money. She later tells Neeraj that she will no longer be joining the workplace.

Anu is concerned when she thinks about her parents. Arya suggests contacting them. She says she tried, but none of them answered her calls. She says that Ramya informed her that her parents had not yet returned home. Arya says that they'll go and meet her parents the very next day. Anu is overjoyed. Later, they have a fun conversation. Arya gets close to Anu.

We have seen this episode on the channel's OTT platform.

