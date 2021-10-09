Prema Entha Madhuram, 9th October 2021, Written Update: Anu’s new business idea

In today's episode, Subbu is relieved to learn that his debt has been annulled, and he credits it to Arya. Padma advises that Subbu ask his boss to invest in his business, but Subbu refuses. Subbu says that if he approaches his boss for another loan, he would lose respect and disappoint Arya. He also declines Arya's financial assistance.

Arya and Anu feed each other and share a romantic discussion during lunch. Arya informs Anu that he was overjoyed to see her at the office. When Anu inquires about Raghupati, Arya explains that he hired Raghupati to work for his company, so that he could keep an eye on him. Anu later proposes that instead of providing Rajanandini sarees to the wholesale market, they should open an exclusive store. Arya likes Anu's suggestion. Arya is certain that Anu would help his company's graph to improve. He then puts on a show to persuade Anu to kiss him.

Neeraj comes to Mansi with lunch. Mansi is adamant about not eating lunch with Neeraj. She confronts him for making a public snub of her. Neeraj apologises to Mansi, but she is in no mood to accept his apology.

Raghupati is bothered by Sampat, who takes away his lunch box. Anu cleverly facilitates the reconciliation between Neeraj and Mansi by stating that Neeraj has purchased a vehicle for Mansi. Neeraj expresses his gratitude to Anu.

Later, Arya drops Anu home. Subbu learns about Anu's new business concept involving Rajanandini sarees from Arya. Subbu is asked to take over as the showroom's owner. Subbu is persuaded to take the position by Padma and Anu.

We have seen this episode on the channel's OTT platform.

Also Read: Prema Entha Madhuram, 8th October 2021, Written Update: Neeraj insults Mansi