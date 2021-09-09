Prema Entha Madhuram, 9th September 2021, Written Update: Padma finds the missing necklace

In today's episode, Sharadha gives clues to Arya to know what he missed in the mehndi design. Arya cracks it and writes his name on Anu's hand. Mansi makes fun of Neeraj. Neeraj takes it as a challenge and applies the mehndi on Mansi's hands which turns out to be good. Sharda asks Meera also to apply mehndi. Padma realizes that she misplaced the necklace and is panic-stricken. Mansi asks Neeraj to sing a song, he asks everyone to join. They all have fun.

Anu notices that Padma is worried about something and she follows Padma to her room to know what happened. Padma informs Anu about the necklace and she searched it everywhere but she couldn't find it. They both are worried about how the family will react to this.

Mansi comes to take them. Sharda asks them to wash their hands as she wants to see their mehndi. Mansi's and Anu's mehndi was red in colour and looked pretty. Arya puts bangles on Anu's hands. Sharda tells the importance of bangles for a woman when Neeraj asks why bangles are not a costly gift. Arya and his family arrive for the press meet. He says that he has something huge to share and introduces Anuradha and her family to the media. He makes announcements regarding his professional collaborations and that Anu will be the new vice-chairman of the Vardhan group of industries. Sharda says she is proud of Arya. Padma feels sad about the missing necklace.

Jalandhar is trying to call the kidnappers, their mobiles are not reachable. He turns on the television for the press meet updates and is shocked to see the news. He feels how could Arya spoil all his plans and win all the time. Even after planning so cleverly, he lost to Arya.