Pushpa Impossible First Episode Review: A beautiful storyline with an even better execution

A strong and fiery single mother trying her best to make ends meet yet having a smile on her face, in short, is Sony SAB's latest show, Pushpa Impossible for you.

Leaving no stone unturned in trying to give her children the best life possible, a lower middle-class Pushpa Patel essayed by Karuna Pandey, runs a tiffin service. Famous for her cooking skills, Pushpa never fails to fill the empty stomachs of her clients and faces every challenge with strong will and a smile. The middle-aged Gujarati lady apart from her cooking skills is also known for her one-liners and cracking sense of humour.

Pushpa believes in living life with confidence and humour, and staying happy in every phase of life.

A mother to two adult boys and a teenage girl, Pushpa is seen as a perfect amalgamation of fire and ice, depending on the situation.

The makers have done a wonderful job in curating a pretty different storyline and moreover have executed it even better.

The cast of the show Karuna Pandey, Deshna Dugad, Naveen Pandit, Darshan Gurjar, and Garima Parihar have done a good job.

Karuna Pandey as Pushpa Patel is perfect as the middle-aged Gujarati mother known for her fiery yet soft, tough but loving personality.

Dealing with umpteen ups and downs in life, Pushpa believes in facing all hardships with guts, a smile, and a pinch of humour rather than sobbing and giving up.

The plot looks pretty impressive and promising and much much different than the cliche and done-to-death saas-bahu or conspirational dramas.

Pushpa Impossible has been produced by J.D. Majethia.

The first episode introduces Pushpa and her small yet loving family, each dealing with their life worries with Pushpa being the staunch pillar of support for them all.

The show overall makes for a great and refreshing watch on the small screen. A good breather from the otherwise monotonous content on television.