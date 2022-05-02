Pyaar Ka Pehla Naam: Radha Mohan First Episode Review: Shabir Ahluwalia starrer makes for a decent watch

A young lady devoted towards her childhood friend who helped her overcome the loss of her parent, the latter, now a young grown-up man drowning in his own traumas returns to his hometown after years and pays no heed to her, basically forms the crux of the first episode of Zee TV's new daily soap Pyaar Ka Pehla Naam: Radha Mohan.

Radha, a young girl who has lost her mother at a very young age, finds solace in her childhood friend Mohan after he introduces her to the holy book Bhagvad Geeta. Mohan, now a grown up man, has lost his beloved wife to a fire accident, leaving a deep scar on his mind, further turning his bitter to all.

Radha, who is excited to meet Mohan after 8 long years is unaware of his past traumas and expects him to be equally eager to meet her. But much to her dismay, a bitter Mohan doesn't even notice her and rather gets engaged to another lady of his mother's choice.

For 8 long years, Radha only worshipped Mohan with all her heart, so deep that her family mistook it as love.

Starring Shabir Ahluwalia as Mohan, Neeharika Roy as Radha, the first episode gives an insight into what the entire show must be about. Apart from the pairing, sets, location and cast, hardly anything looks fresh or rather never-before-seen of, especially the storyline.

The direction and also the edit of the first episode looked pretty raw as compared to the other shows of the production house.

Also, a few scenes written have been explored on Hindi TV for over a zillion times now. For instance, Mohan unknowingly almost breaking the holy thread tied by his mother at the doorstep of his house, is saved by his mother. The thread cuts through her fingers leaving deep wounds on her palms but she continues to save the thread and ties it despite bleeding profusely.

Produced by Prateek Sharma, the show boasts of a fine starcast that includes Keerti Nagpure, Reeza Choudhary, Sambhabana Mohanty, Swati Shah, Manisha Purohit, Brij Kishore Tiwari, Kajal Khanchandani, Rajendra Lodhia, Pooja Kawa, Sumeet Arora, and Ranveer Malik.

The first episode of the show overall made for a decent watch but not sure if we would want to give its next episode a shot!

