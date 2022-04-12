Rakhi Sawant shares video of her brand-new luxury car; Kashmera Shah, Afsana Khan & others drop wishes

It is a very special day for the popular entertainer Rakhi Sawant as today she became owner of a swanky luxury car. The actress’s happiness is unbounded as it is her first luxury car. She shared a look of her new car along with a video in which she is seen cutting the cake for the special event. Rakhi Sawant is seen flaunting the keys to the new car which is gifted to her by her friends.

In the video shared by the actress, she shared the car is a special gift to her and she is delighted to be proud owner. The actress looked gorgeous in floral crop top and blue ripped jeans. She shared in the captions, “My new car gifted by my sweet heart @shellylather and raj bhaiya .. I will always have love and respect for you guys. @adil__khandurrani thanks.”

See video here- CLICK

Several friends and fans of the actress congratulated her on the new car, including Kashmera Shah and Afsana Khan. Some fans wrote, “Congratulations ma'am God keep on blessing You immensely”, “So happy for you”, Congo fev... pyaaruuuu”, etc.

Rakhi Sawant had earlier shared a video expressing her excitement regarding the Ranbir and Alia’s wedding. In the video shared by the actress, Rakhi is seen dancing to the song, ‘Mehndi Laga Ke Rakhna’. She also shared that Alia Bhatt will be sporting a Sabyasachi lehenga for her special day, and will look mesmerising. She said, “Meri nazar meri Alia ko na lag jae… nahi kabhi ni lagegi.” She added that the groom-to-be Ranbir Kapoor will look very handsome like a ‘shehzada’. She exclaims that they look like ‘King and Queen’ in their wedding dress.

Rakhi Sawant was last seen on the reality show Bigg Boss 15, where she entered with her husband Ritesh. The couple parted ways after coming out of the house.

Also read- Rakhi Sawant says Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt will look like ‘King and Queen’ on their wedding day; VIDEO