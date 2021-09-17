Rakshabandhan: Rasaal Apne Bhai Ki Dhaal SPOILER: Chakori & Moong kidnap Umed’s kids & try to kill him

The recent episodes of the show Rakshabandhan: Rasaal Apne Bhai Ki Dhaal will be showing a huge twist in the show as Chakori plans to get rid of the kids' Shiv and Rasaal, forever. It is seen that Chakori burns Rasaal’s hand and wants to kill both the kids. Hence, she conspires with Moong to lock Rasaal and Shiv in a car filled with smoke. Rasaal and Shiv start coughing and become unconscious. Umed saves them in the nick of time. When he goes behind Chakori and Moong hits him such that he loses consciousness.

Rakshabandhan: Rasaal Apne Bhai Ki Dhaal is revolving around Chakori's evil plan to kill Umed and his kids Rasaal and Shiv. She along with Moong has held the kids captive and forces Umed to sign the property papers. But Rasaal bites Moong and they both run away. They then hide behind a big rock, and Shiv tries to calm Rasaal. Moong comes to Chakori and tells her that he lost the kids. Umed tries to escape but Moong shoves a knife on Umed's back. Moong and Chakori decide to kill Umed.

Will Umed die? To know what happens next keep watching Rakshabandhan: Rasaal Apne Bhai Ki Dhaal.

This show produced under Beyond Dreams Entertainment, features Nishant Singh Malkhani, Nyrraa M Banerji, Hardika Sharma, Ajinkya Mishra, Yogendra Kumaria, Manisha Purohit, and Rehan Saif Ansari.

