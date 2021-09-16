Rakshabandhan: Rasaal Apne Bhai Ki Dhaal SPOILER: Chakori plans to kill Rasaal and Shiv

The recent episodes of the show Rakshabandhan: Rasaal Apne Bhai Ki Dhaal will be showing a huge twist in the show as Chakori plans to get rid of the kids' Shiv and Rasaal, forever. It is seen that Chakori burns Rasaal’s hand and wants to kill both the kids. Hence, she conspires with Moong to lock Rasaal and Shiv in a car filled with smoke. Rasaal and Shiv start coughing and become unconscious. Umed saves them in the nick of time. When he goes behind Chakori and Moong hits him such that he loses consciousness.

Moong and Chakori then lock Umed in a room, and they then run behind the kids to kill them. Moong finally gets hold of the kids. Chakori on the other hand forces Umed to sign on the property papers as she shows that his kids are held captive by Moong.

It will be seen in the upcoming episode if Umed will be signing the papers and save the kids.