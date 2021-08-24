Rakshabandhan: Rasaal Apne Bhai Ki Dhaal SPOILERS: Chakori tries to prevent Shiv from tying Rakhi to Rasaal

The new show Rakshabandhan: Rasaal Apne Bhai Ki Dhaal has gained the attention of the audience in a short span of time. In the recent episodes, it is shown that Umed finds Phoolie’s bangle in Bhim’s vegetable bag. This comes as a shock for Bhim as well. Since Rakhabandhan is round the corner, Rasaal and Shiv are seen selecting rakhis for each other. Like every year, Shiv plans to tie rakhi on the hand of Rasaal, but Chakori does not like this. She plans to end the tradition that they had started.

Hence, she plans along with Moong to kidnap Shiv and keeping him locked till the muhurat of the Rakshabandhan is going. She is seen as against Shiv tying a rakhi to Rasaal, which she feels is against the age-old tradition of Rakshabandhan.

It will be seen in the upcoming episodes of the show if she will succeed in kidnapping Shiva and prevent him from tying rakhi to Rasaal. We will also get to know if Rasaal will be able to prevent her brother from getting kidnapped and save him from the danger.