Rakshabandhan: Rasaal Apne Bhai Ki Dhaal SPOILERS: Umed & villagers plan to save his son Shiv

In the recent episode of the show Rakshabandhan: Rasaal Apne Bhai Ki Dhaal, it was seen that Shiva and Rasaal are very happy as well as excited for celebrating Raksha Bandhan together. They had formed a tradition over the years that Rasaal ties rakhi on the hand of Shiva and he also ties rakhi on her hand. This year too, they plan to do the same but Chakori does not want this to happen.

Chakori makes a plan along with Moong and decides to kidnap Shiva and keep him in an isolated place till the Raksha Bandhan muhurat is going on and after that, they will release him. She plans to do this because she does not want Shiva to tie rakhi to Rasaal, breaking the age-old tradition. She succeeds in her plans and kidnaps Shiva and keeps him in an isolated house.

His father becomes worried and begs people to help in finding his son. Everyone in the family including Rasaal starts looking for Shiv and becomes worried. Later, Bhim comes in and looks injured. He informs everyone that Shiv has been kidnapped by the goons.

The villagers along with Umed and his family start their search for finding Shiv. They enter the house where Shiv has been kept captive and silently make a plan to release him.

It will be seen in the upcoming episode if they will be able to save Shiv, so that he can celebrate the festival with his sister Rasaal. It will be interesting to see what will Chakori do next to severe their bond.