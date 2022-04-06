Rashami Desai glows in a green dress; Tejasswi Prakash steals the show on red carpet; PICS

The paparazzi had a busy Tuesday evening as several celebrities arrived on the red carpet at a massive event. From Bollywood stars to television celebrities, many graced the 'Beautiful Indians’ event by Femina. Celebrities made their way to the big occasion in sparkling gowns and over-the-top silhouettes. While the actresses were seen in colourful attires, the men at the event kept things relatively simple in classic black. The paps spotted Rashami Desai in a gorgeous shimmery dress just a few moments back. The popular television actress wore an embellished one-shoulder green dress and donned bold makeup. She tied her hair in a high bun and accessorized the dress with silver rings and a sleek bracelet. The actress arrived and posed for the shutterbugs.

Soon after Rashmai, Bigg Boss 15’s winner Tejasswi Prakash walked on the red carpet and turned on the heat. The Naagin 6 fame looked radiant in a black dress that featured a high slit and a plunging neckline. She matched her outfit with small earrings and left her hair open. Tejasswi sealed her oh-so-glamorous look with high heels.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Tejasswi Prakash’s career graph has been on the rise. She recently won Bigg Boss 15 title and bagged Rs 40 lakh from the show. Tejasswi is currently seen in Ekta Kapoor’s Naagin 6. A few days back, the actress also appeared in the music video Rula Deti Hai along with Karan Kundrra. The music video received a fantastic response from the audience. Whereas, Rashami is playing the role of Laal Naagin in Ekta Kapoor’s Naagin 6. She recently entered the show as an antagonist. Apart from this, Rashami has also been appreciated for her new music video ‘Tera Pind’.

