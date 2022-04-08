Roadies 18 First Episode Review: South Africa, Sonu Sood & his 'swag', this season just got bigger & better

MTV Roadies in its 18th season has only got bigger and better.

The show that has roped in Roadies from former hit seasons to compete with the new participants simply has upped the entire competition level of the game. With this season, the show for the first time ever has gone international for its entire shoot and has entirely been shot in South Africa.

The debut episode of season 18 kickstarts with the former Roadies interacting with each other and expecting some really strong-willed and power-packed contestants to compete with and also mentor them.

Meanwhile, the new participants were seen overwhelmed upon arriving in South Africa for the show.

An amalgamation of participants hailing from various cities and professions, the gang of Roadies this year looks a lot of fun and fierce.

While Sakshi Sharma is from the department of Punjab Police, Moose Jattana shot to fame with her fiery stint in Bigg Boss' OTT version last year.

The gang of Former Roadies' Heroes compromise of Ashish Bhatia, Baseer Ali, Sapna Malik, Aarushi Dutta, Gaurav Alugh, Kevin Almasafir, Yukti Arora, among others.

Meanwhile, along with Sakshi and Moose, the new gang of Roadies has Jaswanth Bopanna, Tanish Ghorpade, Nandini G, Angad Bawa, Sidharth Manoj, Simi Talsania, Soundas Moufakir.

The new participants were assigned a task immediately after their arrival in South Africa which after cracking, would get them to their camp. The new Roadies then were asked to split themselves into three teams to complete the task, which would finally lead them to their Senior Roadies.

Two participants from the new gang- Jaswanth and Nandini, both hailing from Bangalore, have been dating for a pretty long time. With this, the season marks to be the first of all where a couple has lucked out by being selected for the reality show together.

Upon completing the task and reaching the camp, the entire Roadies squad were taken out for a thrilling African Jungle Safari. Sonu Sood, the new host, and USP of the show entered the frame at the very ending of the first episode, pretty much to his fans' dismay.

While the concept of Roadies pretty much has been retained, the grandeur of the show has been pushed a notch higher.

