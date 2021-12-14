Roja, 13th December 2021, Written Update: Arjun presents the proof in court

In today's episode, Arjun questions the forensic officer about the case. The prosecutor objects to Arjun. Arjun reveals that the forensic officer has made false reports and that Ramu didn't die because of the bullet from Roja's gun. Arjun asks that he wants to question Anu, the public prosecutor gets tense and objects. The judge asks Arjun to proceed. When asked by Arjun, the forensic officer, lies that he doesn't recognize Anu. Arjun makes fun of him. Arjun asks Paramjyothi not to get scared of anyone and reveal the truth that Sakshi and Anu framed Roja in this case. Arjun warns him to show his video to the judge. The forensic officer accepts that he took the money and changed the reports.

Arjun asks the judge to decide that, after knowing that the forensic reports are fake, Roja is innocent. The public prosecutor has a counter for Arjun's statements. Arjun says that the bullet because of which Ramu died wasn't from the gun Roja was holding but from the gun of Sakshi's men. Arjun reveals his analysis of the case in court and shows the proof. Arjun mocks the public prosecutor. Arjun says to the judge that Sakshi's gang member Peter shot Ramu. The public prosecutor says that Arjun is cooking up stories to save Roja.

Arjun asks the judge to permit him to present Peter in the witness box. Peter comes and Arjun says he is the one with whom Sakshi planned to frame Roja. Arjun says about his plan and how he trapped Peter and made him reveal the truth.

