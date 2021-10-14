Roja, 14th October 2021, Written Update: Roja trips and falls down the staircase

In today's episode, Arjun asks Roja to have confidence and trust in their relationship. Shenbagam is overjoyed to see Roja and Arjun's understanding and relationship.

Roja trips and falls down the staircase. Everyone rushes over to her. Kalpana and Shenbagam are concerned about Roja. When Arjun returns home, he inquires about the incident. Roja is nursed by Shenbagam. Ashwin suggests getting an X-ray done. Shenbagam says it isn't necessary and that Roja will be fine within minutes. Shenbagam chants a mantra to divert Roja's attention. Kalpana, Annapoorani, and Roja become emotional since this is the same chant that Roja used to do previously. This, according to Kalpana, is why she claims Roja is Shenbagam's daughter. Annapoorani holds Shenbagam and tells her that her memory will return soon.

Arjun seeks to show that Roja is merely Shenbagam's daughter. Anu becomes anxious as her lies are going to be discovered. Anu puts up a show and claims that Roja has read Shenbagam's diary, which is why she knows the same chant and sobs. Arjun asks her to stop lying. Anu says that she will leave the house since no one believes her. Annapoorani stops Anu and declares that she believes her.

Anu calls Sakshi and informs her of the situation. Sakshi suggests a plan