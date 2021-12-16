Roja, 15 December 2021, Written Update: Paati punishes Anu

In today's episode, Shenbagam and Manickam advise Arjun not to suspect Anu of anything. Anu's father, Paati urges Arjun not to insult Anu and declares that Anu is the family's successor. Roja confesses that she and Arjun went to the resort, not for a honeymoon but to trap Sakshi and that Anu had been helping Sakshi all along, so Sakshi came to the resort to harm her. Anu asks him not to blame her for everything. Roja explains how Anu learned about the resort details before Roja and Arjun left. Roja slaps Anu in front of everyone. Arjun supports Roja.

Paati asks Anu if what Arjun and Roja are saying is right. Anu says that they are all trying to frame her and prove that she isn't Shenbagam's daughter. Manickam says that he will not believe Arjun and asks him to prove his statements against Anu. Arjun says that he has proof and shows everyone the video where Anu takes the details of the resort. Paati questions Anu. Manickam asks Arjun to punish Anu and leaves.

Everyone insists that Paati suggest a punishment for Anu. Paati acts in front of her and asks her to do 100 sit-ups. Arjun asks Balu and Yashoda to do the same. Anu, Balu, and Yashoda do sit-ups.

Later, Arjun apologizes to Roja for whatever happened at the resort and holds himself responsible for everything that happened to her while she was imprisoned. Roja says that she is happy now and asks him to forget about everything that happened. They share a few romantic moments. Roja says that she is very lucky to have Arjun in her life.

The next morning, Arjun calls everyone downstairs. Arjun decides to close Anu's chapter completely. Arjun stares at Anu continuously. Roja stops him. Paati asks him to reveal why he called everyone. Arjun talks about how the family has been in distress for the past 2 decades as Shenbagam was missing, so he says that he wants to arrange a function on the occasion of Shenbagam's return.

