Roja, 15th November 2021, Written Update: Roja and Ashwin's romantic wedding

In today's episode, Yashoda and Balu decide to change the water kept in the Pooja space with normal water and have the sacred water. They both go and replace the water and decide to drink the sacred water the next day when the priest recites the mantras. Arjun and Roja watch this clownery and enjoy it. Roja asks Arjun what will happen if they have that water. Arjun asks her to wait and watch.

The next day, Shenbagam prepares for the weddings of Arjun-Roja and Ashwin-Pooja. Roja gets ready. Arjun is mesmerized by her. They have some romantic moments together.

As Ashwin helps Pooja get ready, they are both happy that they are going to get married. The two share a fun conversation. Guests arrive to attend the wedding. When the priest asks to call the two couples, Balu and Yashoda get suspicious. Arjun somehow manages the situation.

Arjun and Roja sit for the wedding. Ashwin asks Pooja to wait and then comes downstairs. Roja asks Ashwin how Ashwin and Pooja will get married as Balu and Yashoda are still standing there. Arjun discusses the water that he bought. Yashoda and Balu wait for the priest to recite mantras so that they can go and drink the sacred water.

Arjun's Paati enters with full swag. Everyone is happy to see her. She says she has come especially to attend the wedding. Arjun mocks Yashoda. Shenbagam asks Yashoda to remain quiet and behave as if all the guests are there.

Roja, Pooja, Arjun, and Ashwin wait for Balu and Yashoda to go and drink the water that Arjun bought.

