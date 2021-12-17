Roja, 16th December 2021, Written Update: Anu plans to kill Shenbagam

In today's episode, Arjun discusses with the family how to celebrate Shenbagam's return and also suggests inviting their close ones to introduce Shenbagam to all their relatives. Arjun asks Shenbagam to announce her daughter in that function. Kalpana also supports Arjun, but Anu objects, fearing that Arjun has planned something against her. Anu cites various reasons for stopping the function. Roja gets furious. Paati also supports Arjun and says that she is very happy with this decision.

Arjun asks Shenbagam to announce the successor of the family and that he is OK even if it's Anu. Kalpana supports Roja, whereas Paati acts to be on Anu's side. Kalpana and Paati argue. Arjun asks everyone to give some time to Shenbagam and let her decide by herself.

Later, Paati and Shenbagam ask Arjun to answer what he is planning. Arjun says that this is the game that is running between him and Anu. He adds that he also arranged the function to trap Anu. Arjun discusses his plan with the women of the house and says that he is waiting for Anu to commit a mistake and then he will take care of the rest. Roja and Arjun say that they want to prove in court that Anu isn't Manickam and Shenbagam's daughter.

Anu goes to meet Sakshi and informs her about the function that Arjun is planning. Anu asks Sakshi to kill Shenbagam as her hold on the people of the house is going off. Sakshi discusses a plan with Anu.

Roja gets a call from Malar informing her that it's her birthday. Roja goes to her house to celebrate Malar's birthday. There she notices some problems in the neighbourhood. Roja goes there and recognises the woman in the problem as the one who came to the orphanage to adopt a girl child. Roja slaps the person who is troubling the woman and warns him.

