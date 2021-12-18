Roja, 17th December 2021, Written Update: Jayaseelan challenges to Arjun

In today's episode, Roja warns the man who asked Hema to get out of the house and asks him to apologise to her. He apologises. Roja pays off the rent. Hema thanks Roja. Roja takes them along with her and spends some casual time with the kid. Roja asks Hema why their financial situation has deteriorated. Hema doesn't answer and leaves from there. Roja hands her a visiting card and asks her to call her whenever she is in need. Roja talks about Hema with Malar's mother and leaves.

Arjun goes to meet his superior official. The judge informs Arjun that, as he is going to retire in a year, he wants Arjun to take up his position. Arjun says that he will try his level best to keep up the expectations. Jayaseelan comes there and objects to the decision of the judge. As he feels, he is also capable of becoming the next judge. Arjun and Jayaseelan get into a heated argument. The judge asks Arjun to win more cases to beat Jayaseelan.

Roja thinks about Hema, whom she had met before. Arjun comes to her with a present. When Roja asks him to give her what he has bought, Arjun asks her to close her eyes and puts a beautiful necklace around her neck. Roja likes the necklace. Arjun informs Roja about the news that in a few days he will be the judge. Roja is very happy to hear the news. Roja gets a call from the inspector, asking about Hema, and he informs Roja that Hema has murdered her husband. The inspector informs Arjun of the whole situation and asks him to come to the police station.

Arjun asks Roja about Hema. Roja explains to Arjun how she met Roja and the situation that took place in the morning. She asks Arjun to help Hema.

