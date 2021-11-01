Roja, 1st November 2021, Written Update: Will Arjun be able to save Roja?

by Pinkvilla Desk   |  Published on Nov 01, 2021 11:47 PM IST  |  492
   
Will Arjun be able to save Roja?
Roja, 1st November 2021, Written Update: Will Arjun be able to save Roja? (Pic Credits: YouTube)
Advertisement

In today's episode, Kalpana gets Annapoorani's luggage and asks her to take care of herself. Shenbagam advises Annapoorani to take Ashwin along. Prathap says Tiger Manickam has made all the preparations. Annapoorani says she'll sign the papers and seek blessings at the shrine before returning. Anu is already plotting her nefarious schemes.

Roja asks Arjun whether she may attend the Orphanage's event. Arjun contradicts the idea. Roja attempts to persuade him. Arjun mentions Anu and Sakshi and tells her not to go out. Roja accepts Arjun's request. Their talk is overheard by Anu. Sakshi receives a call from Anu informing her of the situation. Sakshi intends to hurt Roja in the next hours.

Arjun incorporates Ashwin's help in looking after Roja while he is away.

Anu comes to Shenbagam and asks her to go shopping with her. Shenbagam expresses her disinterest. Anu then invites Kalpana to join her. Kalpana tells her not to waste their time and asks Anu to leave. Anu then asks Roja to join her. Roja recalls Arjun's words and decides not to join her. 

Some children approach Roja for help. They claim they aren't able to find a girl among them. Roja considers assisting them. Yashoda mocks Roja and orders the children to leave. Anu, to everyone's surprise, supports Roja. Shenbagam and Kalpana try to persuade Roja not to go, but Roja is determined to help the children. Shenbagam says she'll go along with Roja. When Ashwin arrives, Roja explains the entire thing. They all set out in quest of the child. Pooja joins them in the middle.

Stay tuned to find out what happens next.

Advertisement

Credits: Pinkvilla


Comments

Introducing Rooms

Connect, Post, Share, Repeat !!

EXPLORE

Popular posts in Rooms

View All
Diwali Deals
Deals Of The Day Portable Dual Bladeless Mini Cooler Desktop Table Fan Small Water Air Conditioner Powered By Usb & Battery Use Of Car Home Office ( Multi Color ) 1 Piece

Deals Of The Day Portable Dual Bladeless Mini Cooler Desktop Table Fan Small Wat...

₹349.00
₹599.00 (42%)
 Buy Now
Pigeon By Stovekraft Amaze Plus Electric Kettle With Stainless Steel Body, 1.5 Litres Boiler For Water, Instant Noodles, Soup Etc.

Pigeon By Stovekraft Amaze Plus Electric Kettle With Stainless Steel Body, 1.5 L...

₹694.00
₹1,195.00 (42%)
 Buy Now
Kuber Industries Circle Design 6 Piece Pvc Refrigerator Drawer Mat Set - 19

Kuber Industries Circle Design 6 Piece Pvc Refrigerator Drawer Mat Set - 19"x13"...

₹152.00
₹599.00 (75%)
 Buy Now
Vr 18 Pcs - 3 Different Size Plastic Food Snack Bag Pouch Clip Sealer Large, Medium, Small Plastic Snack Seal Sealing Bag Clips Vacuum Sealer (set Of 18, Multi-color) (multicolor)

Vr 18 Pcs - 3 Different Size Plastic Food Snack Bag Pouch Clip Sealer Large, Med...

₹106.00
₹299.00 (65%)
 Buy Now
Able Multipurpose Food Snack Plastic Bag Clip Sealer/packet Sealer Clamps/manual Vacuum Bag Sealer/food Pouch Clip/bag Zipper For Home Kitchen (multicolor) -18 Pcs

Able Multipurpose Food Snack Plastic Bag Clip Sealer/packet Sealer Clamps/manual...

₹85.00
₹199.00 (57%)
 Buy Now
Pigeon Plastic Mini Handy And Compact Chopper With 3 Blades For Effortlessly Chopping Vegetables And Fruits For Your Kitchen (12420, Green , 400 Ml)

Pigeon Plastic Mini Handy And Compact Chopper With 3 Blades For Effortlessly Cho...

₹198.00
₹495.00 (60%)
 Buy Now
Aqua Deal Ro+uv+uf+tds Water Purifier - 15l

Aqua Deal Ro+uv+uf+tds Water Purifier - 15l

₹4,599.00
₹15,999.00 (71%)
 Buy Now
Philips Daily Collection Hd2582/00 830-watt 2-slice Pop-up Toaster (white)

Philips Daily Collection Hd2582/00 830-watt 2-slice Pop-up Toaster (white)

₹1,810.00
₹2,295.00 (21%)
 Buy Now
Ecovacs Deebot 500 Robotic Vacuum Cleaner With App & Voice Control, Strong Suction And Multiple Cleaning Modes, Self-charging For Carpets & Hard Floors,work With Alexa (black)

Ecovacs Deebot 500 Robotic Vacuum Cleaner With App & Voice Control, Strong S...

₹10,800.00
₹27,900.00 (61%)
 Buy Now
Vr 18pc Plastic Food Snack Bag Pouch Clip Sealer For Keeping Food Fresh For Home, Kitchen, Camping Snack Seal Sealing Bag Clips (multi-color) | Food Clips Sealer | Pouch Clip Sealer (pack Of 18)|

Vr 18pc Plastic Food Snack Bag Pouch Clip Sealer For Keeping Food Fresh For Home...

₹79.00
(%)
 Buy Now
View All