Roja, 20th December 2021, Written Update: Anu wants Meena out of the house

In today's episode, Jayaseelan takes up the case supporting Rekha. Arjun and Jayaseelan argue and challenge each other regarding the case. Roja takes Meena along with her to home.

Kalpana is concerned about Arjun and Roja. Roja returns home with Meena. Anu notices them and calls out to Balu and Yashoda. When Yashoda inquires about the girl, Anu responds that Roja may have bought her home in the name of charity.

Everyone congregates in the hall and inquires about the girl. Roja explains everything to them. Everyone agrees with Roja, but Anu says she doesn't agree with Roja. Yashoda supports Anu. Roja and Anu argue. When Balu comes in support of Anu, Ashwin mocks him. Kalpana reprimands Anu and asks her to behave. Anu calls Meena the daughter of a murderer.

When Yashoda's kids try to befriend Meena, she takes them away, saying if they are with her, they will also be murderers. Roja takes Meena to her room. Roja tries to comfort Meena. Meena cries that she is hungry. When Roja offers her food, Meena worries that her mom is hungry in jail. Roja convinces Meena and says that her mom will be out soon and at the police station they will offer food to her.

When Roja goes downstairs, Balu scares Meena, as per Anu's plan. Anu misguides Meena. Yashoda's kids overhear all this. Meena goes downstairs crying. When Roja asks why she is crying, Meena says that she wants to go see her mom. Roja tries to convince Meena. Meena says that there is a ghost in the house. Balu's kids reveal the truth to Roja. Pratap and Ashwin scold Balu. Anu argues and leaves. When Balu is about to leave, Roja stops him and says to Meera that it was Balu who scared her, so now he will play with her. Roja asks Balu to act as an elephant and Meena to take a ride on him.

