Roja, 21st December 2021, Written Update: Arjun fights for Hema in court

In today's episode, Balu tries to convince Roja not to punish him. When he tries to escape, Roja asks Ashwin to call Arjun and inform him of the situation. Balu agrees to act like an elephant to take Meena on a ride. Balu's kids also get on him and enjoy the elephant ride.

In court, Jayaseelan mocks Arjun and says that Arjun is going to lose this case. The judge asks Jayaseelan to start with the proceedings. He says that Hema murdered her husband. Jayaseelan asks some personal questions to Hema, Arjun comes in support of her. Jayaseelan is adamant that Hema is guilty and tries his ways to prove it in front of the judge. Jayaseelan calls the watchman into the witness box and asks him about the incident. Arjun asks some questions to the watchman.

Jayaseelan presents the forensic report. Arjun interrogates the forensic officer. Arjun says to the judge that Hema got a call from her husband, so she went to meet him as he was not feeling well. Hema's husband wanted to be with Hema when he realized that Rekha didn't love him. Then somebody staged all the drama and killed Hema's husband. Arjun says that he has proof that Hema isn't a murderer and will provide that in the next hearing. Jayaseelan asks Arjun not to present stories and asks the judge to punish Hema as her fingerprints are found everywhere in the house. Arjun asks for some time and to release Hema on bail.

The judge permits bail and some time to investigate the case. Meena and Hema meet each other. Hema thanks Arjun for saving him. Jayaseelan comes to Arjun and taunts him. He adds that Hema will be punished at any cost.

Anu thinks about how to execute Sakshi's plan. They all talk about the function and mock Anu. Paati supports Anu.

