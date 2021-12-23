Roja, 22nd December 2021, Written Update: Anu plans to ruin family's happiness

In today's episode, Anu is sure that Paati also changed the sides. Kalpana and Pratap return from shopping. Kalpana says that she bought gifts for everyone in the house and distributes them. When Anu asks Kalpana if she hasn't bought any gifts for her, Kalpana says that she has bought only for the family members and makes fun of Anu. Yashoda questions Kalpana about insulting Anu. Paati supports Anu and consoles her by saying that Manickam will give her numerous gifts and that she will also get a gift that she is going to give to Shenbagam.

Anu is confident that she is going to ruin everyone's happiness at the function. Paati gifts a chain to Shenbagam. Anu clicks the photos of the chain. Shenabagam asks Paati to keep the chain with her and gift it to her at the function. Arjun mocks Anu, and she leaves. Arjun says that his gift will be a surprise and he will reveal it on the day of the function.

Pooja is angry, Ashwin comes to her. She beats him as Kalpana didn't gift her anything. Ashwin tries to calm her down. Roja and Kalpana come to Ashwin's room and make fun of Pooja. Yashoda finds out that Pooja is in Ashwin's room and goes to inform Paati. Kalapana gives a present to Pooja.

Yashoda informs Paati that Pooja is in their house. Roja, Pooja, and Kalpana have a fun conversation. Shenbagam asks Paati not to believe Yashoda's words. Paati goes upstairs to check and finds that there is no one in the room. Yashoda says that she heard their voices but couldn't see them. Paati slaps Yashoda. Ashwin comes to his room along with Kalpana and Roja. Ashwin says it was his trick to get her scolded. Kalpana and Roja slap Yashoda for interfering with their topic.

Anu calls a constable and asks her to hand the phone to Sakshi. Anu speaks about the chain Shenbagam is going to wear. Arjun speaks about his plan with Paati. Manickam comes and thanks Arjun for arranging the function.