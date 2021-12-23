Roja, 23rd December 2021, Written Update: Anu and Sakshi plan to harm Shenbagam and Roja

In today's episode, Manickam brings gifts for Shenbagam. Arjun asks Manickam if he hasn't bought any gifts for Roja. Manickam tells Arjun about his meeting with Roja and his bond with her. He adds that he used to go to the orphanage to meet Roja, but since Anu entered his life, things changed. He apologizes to Roja for hurting her. They share a father-daughter moment and get emotional. He says that he will give her a present at the function. The family members get happy seeing Roja and Manickam.

Anu waits for Sakshi's phone call. Sakshi calls Anu and asks Anu to take care of the fact that Shenbagam should wear the same locket that Paati gifted her. Sakshi adds that she will place a bomb in the locket of that chain and discusses the plan with Anu.

Chandrakantha and Arjun arrive at Rekha's house. They find that the CCTV cameras have stopped working two days before the murder. The officers investigate the house. Chandrakantha calls the doctor and discusses the case. A forensic officer finds a fingerprint. Chandrakantha asks him to match it with all the suspects. Arjun finds a few clues.

Arjun and Chandrakantha notice a CCTV in the opposite house and decide to check the footage. The watchman of the house reveals that Jayaseelan asked him to lie and say that he had witnessed the crime.

Sakshi sends a man to Anu to hand over the locket, which consists of a chip bomb. He explains how to use the remote for the bomb. He asks Anu to be careful while using it and adds that Sakshi will be out of jail soon. Anu says if Sakshi is out, then all tensions will be relieved.

Arjun visits Rekha's house. Arjun gets suspicious after seeing another man's photo in Rekha's house. Rekha gets furious with Arjun.

