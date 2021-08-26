Roja, 25 August 2021, Written Update: Anu gets caught

In the latest episode, the nurse suggests Anu to not react to anything otherwise her efforts will go to waste. Arjun starts playing drums. Pratap suggests Kalpana to dance, but Kalpana gets scared by seeing Paati. Arjun and Roja encourage her to dance and she dances. Paati requests the priestess to not stop pooja at any cost. When Paati asks Arjun to go aside to do their pooja, Arjun tells Paati she is doing pooja for destroying Roja’s life and he wants to witness that.

Paati tells the priestess to continue with the Pooja and that Roja should not step into her house again. Priestess agrees to that and tells Paati that she possesses so many powers. When they were seriously conducting the pooja, Arjun, Roja, Kalpana, and Pratap start throwing eggs and tomatoes towards Paati and the priestess. They even throw eggs and tomatoes on Anu’s cutout. Then Arjun throws cracker bundle towards Anu’s feet. When it starts firing, Anu gets scared and stands behind the nurse.

Paati and Anu’s parents go towards Anu as she stands on her feet. Then Kalpana, Pratap, and Roja accuse Anu as she acted all these days. But the priestess tells everyone that Anu stands because of her pooja. Then Arjun scolds the priestess telling her that he knows everything about her and her acts. He tells Paati that whenever Roja tried to tell everyone about Anu’s act, no one ever listened to her especially she scolded Roja. Police came to the spot, seeing them, Anu gets scared. Arjun informs the police that she is acting all these days and to arrest her immediately. The police try to take her, Paati asks Arjun to ask to show mercy on Anu. Arjun asks the police to take that priestess too and the police tell Arjun that she got free after bail. The police drag Anu as she refuses to come along with that priestess.