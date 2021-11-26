Roja, 26th November 2021, Written Update: Roja and Arjun's romantic moments

In today's episode, Roja and Arjun have a lovely conversation. They say how important they are in each other's lives. Arjun gets coffee for Roja. Arjun teases Roja. She feels shy. The two share coffee. Arjun kisses Roja.

Later, Roja prays to the Lord for the well-being of her family and performs aarti. She goes to her room and searches for Arjun. Arjun comes from the back and gifts her a diamond ring. Roja says she also has a gift for Arjun. She gives him a heart-shaped pillow that has their picture on it. They express their love for each other. Roja says to Arjun that Kalpana asked him not to go to court. Arjun says that he'll go to the office, assign the work to his assistant, and come back soon.

Kalpana calls all the family members to have breakfast. Ashwin and Arjun discuss the decoration of Arjun's room. Roja comes downstairs and asks Paati if she wants anything. Paati and Shenbagam tease Roja. Paati praises Roja and asks her to take the jewelry she likes from her locker. Arjun observes Anu coming down and alerts Paati. Paati acts like she is shouting at Roja. Arjun and Ashwin support Roja. Arjun makes fun of Paati.

Yashoda and Balu join the others at the dining table. Yashoda says to Arjun that the astrologer is something and why are they hanging there on his words instead of taking it easy? Arjun says he isn't wishing anything for him but for Paati's life. Anu leaves from there.

Ashwin and Pooja fight over who'll get Arjun and Roja ready. Naveen comes there and says that he'll decorate Arjun's room. Anu doubts that Yashoda and Balu are supporting Roja. Anu, Balu, and Yashoda plan to stop the nuptial night of Arjun and Roja by messing with the fan in Roja's room. Balu goes to Roja's room and cuts the fan wires.

