Roja, 27th October 2021, Written Update: Will Anu discover Pooja's presence in the house?

In today's episode, everyone rejoices as Shenbagam recalls Roja's childhood. Shenbagam checks Roja's hand for the mark she received while burning crackers. Kalpana claims that the markings fade away with time, but Roja is only her daughter. Anu overhears their conversation and worries if Saraswathi is the actual Shenbagam.

Arjun and Roja are in for a surprise from Ashwin and Pooja. When Arjun and Roja arrive at their room, Ashwin-Pooja and Arjun-Roja have a conversation, and Anu comes upstairs. When Ashwin notices her, he tells Pooja to go inside the room and hide. Anu approaches Ashwin with a glass of milk. Pooja pinches Ashwin whenever Anu mentions marriage. Anu is skeptical that Arjun, Roja, and Ashwin are up to something. Arjun claims that they don't plan or plot because it's her job. Anu tries to enter the room. Arjun intervenes and makes the situation funny. Anu claims that Ashwin promised to marry her. Roja claims he would never marry her in this life. Arjun makes fun of Anu and tells her to leave.

Pooja expresses her fear. Arjun promises to manage everything and asks Ashwin to look after Pooja. Roja and Arjun are overjoyed when they discover their room filled with baby photographs and toys. They discover a note written by Ashwin stating that it is time for them to become parents. Roja discovers a kiddy bank, and they reminisce about their childhood memories and how they wished to marry. They are overjoyed that their childhood dream of marrying each other has come true.

On the terrace, Ashwin and Pooja spend some quality time together. They talk of marrying with their families' blessings. Pooja suggests filming a reel. They dance together. Pooja posts it on social media.

Anu becomes enraged after seeing the reel on social media.

