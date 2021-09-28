Roja, 28th September 2021, Written Update: Kalpana tries to help Shenbagam

In today's episode, Kalpana tries to bring up memories of Shenbagam's past. She recounts a couple of Roja and Arjun's childhood events. Shenbagam claims she is attempting to recall information, but it is becoming difficult. Arjun, Kalpana, and Roja encourage her to think about it again; even if she can recall a minor occurrence, it will help her.

Annapoorani arrives with Anu and informs Roja that she is not her grandchild. She also warns Shenbagam not to accept their claims and accuses Roja of being a liar. Paati issues a warning to Kalpana. Suddenly, a chunk of coconut falls on Paati's head. Arjun claims that she is speaking incorrectly, which is why God has punished her. Shenbagam is then warned by Anu not to go anywhere without informing her. Arjun declares that he will discover the truth.

Anu approaches Daadi at home and inquires about Shenbagam. Paati says that she was taken to a psychiatrist by Pratap. Anu reacts strangely and acts strangely in front of everyone. Shenbagam is back. Arjun and Paati inquire about Shenbagam's condition with the doctor. He claims that therapy will take time or that they can try shock treatment, which is risky. Roja requests that the doctor refrains from administering shock therapy, but Anu disagrees and requests that the doctor provide shock treatment. Paati claims that shock therapy is unnecessary and that the family members would assist Shenbagam by reminding her of the time she spent with them.

Arjun joins the doctor in the car as he leaves the house and they talk about Shenbagam. Meanwhile, Ashwin and Puja receive a call from Arjun notifying them that no one is at home and asking them to come home as planned.

Stay tuned to know what happens next.

Also Read: Roja, 27 September 2021, Written Update: Shenbagam expresses her concerns