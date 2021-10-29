Roja, 29 October 2021, Written Update: Arjun brings Shenbagam back home

In today's episode, Arjun searches Shenbagam's closet, discovers she isn't in the house, and inquires Sumathi about Shenbagam's whereabouts. Sumathi informs him that she hasn't seen Shenbagam after an AC mechanic arrived to repair the AC.

Arjun goes in search of Shenbagam and brings her to the house. Arjun questions her about why she left the house without considering how Roja would react if she found out. Shenbagam tells how Sakshi warned her and how, in order to save Roja from being killed, she had no choice but to leave the house. Arjun swears on Shenbagam that he will save Roja at any cost. Roja brings coffee to Shenbagam. Shenbagam becomes emotional when she sees Roja and slips her tongue about Sakshi's warning, but Arjun somehow manages. Arjun and Shenbagam decide to devise a plan to save Roja.

Ashwin searches for Pooja. Pooja makes a video call to Ashwin. When Ashwin is speaking to Pooja, Anu comes and snatches Ashwin's phone. Pooja and Anu argue with each other for Ashwin. Pooja reminds Anu of the murder case she is involved in. Anu and Pooja challenge each other to marry Ashwin.

Roja comes there and warns Anu of her actions and tells her that Pooja will only get married to Ashwin. When Anu walks away, Pooja comes downstairs and smacks Ashwin for holding Anu's hand. Roja stops Pooja and asks Ashwin to always stay by Pooja's side.

Arjun thinks of Shenbagam's words and is worried for Roja's safety. He calls Roja and asks her to be cautious and takes a promise from her that she wouldn't go anywhere without informing him. Roja is clueless but promises Arjun and asks him not to worry.

