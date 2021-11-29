Roja, 29th November 2021, Written Update: Roja reveals the truth to the family

In today's episode, when Anu is about to leave, Arjun asks her seeing the fan, how she is feeling. Anu gets tense. Arjun asks Roja to turn on the fan. Anu begs them not to. Roja inquires as to why Anu is afraid of the fan. Arjun and Roja intervene to stop Anu from leaving. Arjun asks Roja to bind Anu. Roja does as instructed by Arjun. Anu says that the fan will fall. Arjun turns on the fan. Arjun tells Anu that nothing will happen to Roja till he is with her and shows her the footage of Bala.

Arjun tells how he got the footage, which was shot by children. Roja unties Anu and asks her to leave.

Anu comes downstairs and stares furiously at Shenbagam, saying that because of him, she is facing all the insults. Shenbagam taunts Anu. Anu warns Shenbagam when she tries to slap her. Shenbagam stops her and tells her that as soon as she gets proof against Sakshi, she will throw her out of the house.

Anu calls Sakshi and informs her about Saraswathi and Arjun, Roja's nuptial night. Anu asks Sakshi to send the video of Shenbagam to prove that she isn't the real Shenbagam.

Anu discusses that she has proof that the Shenbagam in their house isn't the real one and that this would stop Arjun and Roja's nuptial night. Roja overhears their conversation. Anu shows the evidence to Yashoda. Roja informs Arjun of that. Roja burns some papers in a room. Listening to Pooja's voice, Anu, Balu, and Yashoda go there. Anu locks them in the room.

Roja sees the proof and is shocked. Anu shouts for help. Anu gets the recorder that has Pooja's voice. Roja transfers the video onto her phone and deletes it from Anu's phone.

Manickam comes to Annapoorani's house. Roja says that she has called him home. Roja reveals all the truth in front of the family.

