Roja, 2nd November 2021, Written Update: Sakshi willing to kill Roja?

In today's episode, a police van follows Ashwin, Roja, Pooja, and Shenbagam as they set out to find the missing child. The police officer gets down and speaks negatively about Ashwin, then asks him to get down and show him the car documents. Another policeman approaches from behind and smacks Ashwin on the head. All of the thugs arrive and begin to assault Ashwin. Ashwin asks Roja to run away. Ashwin and Pooja fight the goons. Roja and Shenbagam escape. Roja calls Arjun and informs him of the situation. Sakshi approaches Roja with a gun pointing at Shenbagam, intending to take both Roja and Shenbagam with her. Arjun, Ashwin, and Pooja try unsuccessfully to call Roja.

Arjun calls Ashwin and informs him that Sakshi has abducted Roja. Arjun is concerned about Roja's safety. Pooja says that she will find Roja's location from Anu at any cost. Ashwin tells Arjun to hunt for Sakshi in potential locations.

Shenbagam and Roja ask Sakshi to leave them. Sakshi is forewarned of the repercussions by Shenbagam. Sakshi points the pistol towards Roja, but Shenbagam grabs it and tells her to go. Roja claims she will not leave without her. Shenbagam faints as the goons hit her on the head.

Ashwin and Pooja return home to look for Anu. They notify Kalpana about the situation. Pooja approaches Anu and smacks her repeatedly. Pooja asks Anu to reveal Sakshi's location. Anu is dragged into the hall by Pooja. Anu is slapped by Kalpana. Anu claims she knows nothing. Pooja takes out a knife and urges Anu to disclose Sakshi's location. Anu does not. She provides the address when Ashwin scares her by holding the knife close to her neck. Arjun receives the location from Ashwin.