Roja, 30 August 2021, Written Update: Sakshi’s plan to reach Saraswathi

In the latest episode, Pratap tells everyone that he got the biryani smell which also includes leg pieces. He asks Paati to smell, but Paati tells that she didn’t get any smell. Arjun tells Paati to go for Covid test. When Arjun asks Balu, he smells her hand and immediately tells everyone that he smells biryani. Roja orders Anu to go for a bath. Then Anu tells them that she already took bath, and also confesses that she ate biryani. Roja also tells Yashoda that she gets her share of punishment.

She tells Paati that she interferes in her punishment, then she will also get the punishment. Paati requests Anu to go for a bath. When Anu leaves, Kalpana cries and asks Paati that she knows everything about her. She also knows that Roja was going to be arrested in Aravind’s land matter in the past. Roja tells Paati that Anu is not even his house's daughter and requests her to stop trusting Anu. Meanwhile, Sakshi makes Divya a saint to get Saraswathi out of the hole. She makes Divya a divine girl, arranges a photo shoot for her to print short ads.

Satya comes from her village and asks her that God didn’t see her in past, now how everything will be fine. Thinking that she went to sign the book, at that time, she sees the ad of Divya in the saint attire. She felt happy that her problems are going to solve. She tells Satya that she tried searching about her family. She is not in a place of differentiating what’s bad and what’s good. Roja makes Anu do all the household chores along with Balu and Yashoda.