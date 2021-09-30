Roja, 30 September 2021, Written Update: Arjun tries to find Saraswati’s past

In today's episode, Paati announces Ashwin and Anu's wedding. But Kalpana says that Shenbagam's daughter is already her daughter-in-law.

Ashwin goes to the poolside to meet Pooja. She taunts him about Anu. She inquires as to how long they will remain in hiding. They converse and spend time together in a lighthearted manner. He is pushed into the pool by her.

Arjun recalls the goon he was following the other day having an accident. and tells Naveen about all that happened, as well as his reservations about Shenbagam. They both head to the hospital to find out about Shenbagam. Aishwarya and her henchmen arrive, but they wait outside to avoid being discovered by Naveen, who is also waiting outside. Aishwarya thinks of a clever way to divert Naveen's attention and goes inside to listen in on Arjun and the doctor's conversation.

When Arjun meets Dr. Shankaran, he informs him that Nurse Saraswati is staying with his family as Shenbagam. He also claims that his whole family believes she is Shenbagam. Shankaran says he has no idea if she is Shenbagam or not, but Saraswati is a nice woman and that he rescued her life and gave her a new identity. Arjun expresses his skepticism and adds that he wants to track down the group responsible for Saraswati's appearance at the temple on the day of puja so that he and his family are spared the chaos. Arjun vows to take good care of Shenbagam when the doctor asks.

Eventually, Arjun detects someone following him and chases them. He catches and beats them. They flee before he can ask them who they are. Arjun waits at the entrance because they must pass this to exit. Her men inform Aishwarya about the issue.

Stay tuned to find out what happens next.