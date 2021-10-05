Roja, 4th October 2021, Written Update: Arjun finds the truth

In today's episode, Pooja hides beneath the bed when she sees Anu. Anu is sceptical that somebody else is in the room. They attempt to control and persuade Anu that no one is in the room. Ashwin disagrees with Anu. Anu throws her ring down the bed to see if anyone is down there. To keep Anu from seeing Pooja, Ashwin stamps on her hand. He picks the ring and places it on her finger. Pooja beats Anu for doing so. He claims he did it to drive Anu away.

Arjun tracks down Sakshi and follows her to her hideout. She already orders her minions not to tell Arjun anything and departs. Arjun arrives and engages in a battle with the thugs, threatening to murder one of them. The goon then discloses Saraswathi's true identity. Arjun tells him that she shouldn't know that he knows the truth and threatens to give him over to the police if he reveals anything to her.

Arjun confronts Shenbagam and asks her what her true motto is and why she is acting. He reveals how he went to Dr. Shankaran and learned the truth from Divya's henchmen. Saraswati attempts to explain things to him. However, Arjun claims that he knows she has come to hurt Roja and that if he finds proof, he would disclose the entire truth to all family members.

